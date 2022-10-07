Kings coach Mike Brown said Friday that Huerter will be the team's starting shooting guard, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Huerter tallied five points, three rebounds and two assists in 14 minutes in Monday's preseason opener. While these numbers aren't eye-popping, the 24-year-old has done enough in training camp to win the starting job over Malik Monk, Davion Mitchell and Terence Davis.