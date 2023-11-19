Huerter (finger) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
Huerter was questionable for Sunday's matchup due to a left finger sprain, and he'll be forced to miss his first game of the season. Malik Monk, Davion Mitchell and Chris Duarte are candidates to see an uptick in playing time against Dallas.
