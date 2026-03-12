Hayes finished Wednesday's 117-109 loss to the Hornets with 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes.

Hayes was inserted into the starting lineup after both Russell Westbrook (quad) and Devin Carter (calf) were ruled out. While Hayes was able to drop a season-high 11 points, his overall production left a little to be desired. Should he remain starting, Hayes could be worth a look in deeper formats. However, both Westbrook and Carter could return as soon as Saturday, which would eliminate any chance Hayes has of putting up viable fantasy production.