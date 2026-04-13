Hayes produced nine points (3-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals over 26 minutes during Sunday's 122-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The Kings hold a $3.02 million team option for 2026-27, and it will be interesting to see if the franchise brings him back. The guard appeared in 23 contests, posting averages of 5.5 points, 3.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 0.7 three-pointers on 30.4 percent shooting from the field.