Hayes accumulated 18 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and four steals over 32 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 110-105 loss to Golden State.

The 18 points led the Kings on the night while also being a season high for Hayes, as were his four steals. The former Piston has seen a bigger role over the last month or so in Sacramento's threadbare backcourt, but it hasn't translated into consistent offensive production -- he's scored in double digits just twice in the last six games, averaging 19.2 minutes, 6.8 points, 4.5 assists, 2.3 boards, 1.8 steals and 1.0 threes during that span.