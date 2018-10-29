Kings' Kosta Koufos: Active Monday

Koufos (hamstring) will be available for Monday's tilt with the Heat, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports

After missing the first six games of the season with a hamstring strain, Koufos will be available Monday. The Kings are prioritizing the development of their young players so Koufos will likely be relegated to a minimal bench role this season.

