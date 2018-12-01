Kings' Kosta Koufos: Available Saturday
Koufos (calf) is available for Saturday's game against the Pacers, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Koufos has missed the past eight games with a strained right calf, but will be able to play Saturday. In seven games this season, Koufos has averaged 4.0 points and 5.4 rebounds in 14 minutes per game as the backup center behind Willie Cauley-Stein.
