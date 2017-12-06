Kings' Kosta Koufos: Coming off bench Wednesday

Koufos will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Coach Dave Joerger has opted to start Zach Randolph and JaKarr Sampson in the frontcourt, sending Koufos to the bench. It appears Koufos' role will continue to fluctuate throughout the season.

