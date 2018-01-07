Kings' Kosta Koufos: Contributes off bench in win

Koufos accounted for 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two steals across 23 minutes in Saturday's 106-98 win over the Nuggets.

The veteran has consecutive double-digit scoring efforts since returning to the bench after starting the New Year's Eve tilt against the Hornets. Koufos has shot 10-for-14 in those contests and continues to serve as a consistent source of boards irrespective of whether he's on the starting five or second unit. Factoring in Saturday's production, he's averaging a solid 5.6 rebounds across a modest 18.2 minutes over 37 games.