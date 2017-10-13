Kings' Kosta Koufos: Dominant on boards off bench Thursday
Koufos (rest) tallied two points (1-4 FG), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 22 minutes in Thursday's 104-87 preseason loss to the Clippers.
While he did very little on the scoring front, Koufos was a force on the boards, boosting his rebound total for the second straight game in the process. Koufos has only put up 11 shot attempts through three exhibitions and has seen no more than Thursday's 22 minutes, an amount of playing time that could be indicative of what his typical regular-season allotment might be. Koufos certainly has the ability to be serviceable offensively, but he figures to cede plenty of minutes to the younger Willie Cauley-Stein on the majority of nights.
