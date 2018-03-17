Kings' Kosta Koufos: Double-digit rebounds off bench
Koufos finished with five points (2-5 FG, 1-4 FT), 12 rebounds and two steals across 25 minutes in Friday's 98-93 win over the Warriors.
Koufos continues to churn out strong production on the glass despite his move back to the bench, and he's now posted double-digit rebounds in five of the last six games. The 29-year-old's minutes are naturally a bit less steady in his second-unit role, but his contributions on the boards continue to afford him decent value in deeper formats.
More News
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Headed back to bench role•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Double-doubles in Friday's win•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Strong showing in second straight start•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Snags seven boards in spot start•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Starting at center•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Plays 14 minutes in return•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...