Kings' Kosta Koufos: Double-digit rebounds off bench

Koufos finished with five points (2-5 FG, 1-4 FT), 12 rebounds and two steals across 25 minutes in Friday's 98-93 win over the Warriors.

Koufos continues to churn out strong production on the glass despite his move back to the bench, and he's now posted double-digit rebounds in five of the last six games. The 29-year-old's minutes are naturally a bit less steady in his second-unit role, but his contributions on the boards continue to afford him decent value in deeper formats.