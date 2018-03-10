Kings' Kosta Koufos: Double-doubles in Friday's win

Koufos managed 18 points (9-12 FG) and 13 rebounds across 38 minutes in Friday's 94-88 win over the Magic.

Koufos continues to make good use of his starting opportunities in place of Willie Cauley-Stein (back), as he's now generated back-to-back double-digit rebound efforts. The 29-year-old center is a proficient offensive player near the basket and attacks the boards in impressive fashion, giving him some solid utility when he sees sufficient minutes. Koufos could potentially draw another start Sunday against the Nuggets if Cauley-Stein is sidelined for a fifth straight game.