Kings' Kosta Koufos: Double-doubles in loss

Koufos totaled 12 points (6-11 FG), 10 rebounds and one steal in 23 minutes during Sunday's 111-106 loss to Minnesota.

Koufos saw some additional playing time as he was matching up better with the Timberwolves bigs. He is a solid per-minute player and when given time, can produce fantasy relevant numbers. Previous to this he has not eclipsed 17 minutes in a game since back in late January. He remains negligible in most leagues and is a borderline streaming option if you are in need of some rebounds and field-goal efficiency.