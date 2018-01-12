Kings' Kosta Koufos: Double-doubles in Thursday's loss
Koufos supplied 14 points (7-8 FG), 14 rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 25 minutes in Thursday's 121-115 loss to the Clippers.
The veteran center has gotten the new calendar year to a strong start, as he's now posted three double-digit scoring efforts over five games on his way to averages of 10.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 20.4 minutes. Koufos has also been a force on the boards over the last two contests in particular, averaging 14.5 rebounds during that span. The 28-year-old's minutes have been at 21 or greater in three of his past four games, and Koufos always has the potential for turning in above-average scoring and rebounding production when receiving that allotment of playing time.
