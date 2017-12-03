Kings' Kosta Koufos: Draws start Saturday
Koufos will start Saturday against the Bucks.
Koufos and Willie Cauley-Stein will enter the starting lineup in place of Zach Randolph and Skal Labissiere as the Kings look to switch things up Saturday. The Greek big man has averaged 4.9 points and 5.8 rebounds across 18.9 minutes per game so far this season.
