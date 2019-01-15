Kings' Kosta Koufos: Falls out of rotation
Koufos (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Monday in the Kings' 115-107 win over the Trail Blazers.
It's the third consecutive game that Koufos has failed to leave the bench, signaling that he's lost his spot in the rotation to Harry Giles. While Koufos is a long-time favorite of coach Dave Joerger for the intangibles he provides, there isn't much incentive for the Kings to hand the 29-year-old regular playing time with the organization prioritizing the development of Giles and fellow rookie Marvin Bagley.
More News
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.