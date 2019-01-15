Kings' Kosta Koufos: Falls out of rotation

Koufos (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Monday in the Kings' 115-107 win over the Trail Blazers.

It's the third consecutive game that Koufos has failed to leave the bench, signaling that he's lost his spot in the rotation to Harry Giles. While Koufos is a long-time favorite of coach Dave Joerger for the intangibles he provides, there isn't much incentive for the Kings to hand the 29-year-old regular playing time with the organization prioritizing the development of Giles and fellow rookie Marvin Bagley.