Kings' Kosta Koufos: Fills out stat sheet in loss

Koufos managed eight points (3-6 FG, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block across 18 minutes in Thursday's 114-106 loss to the Pelicans.

Koufos has quietly put together a pair of stat-sheet-stuffing efforts off the bench in the last two games, averaging 7.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks across a modest 20.0 minutes in those contests. Starting center Willie Cauley-Stein has cooled off after strong performances in the first two contests, with Koufos actually outperforming him on the boards in notably lesser playing time over the last pair of games. That said, it remains to be seen if head coach Dave Joerger deems it necessary to have the two trade places on the depth chart. Irrespective of whether he remains on the first or second unit, Koufos could serve as a sneaky, back-of-the-roster source of scoring and rebounds for owners in fairly deep formats.