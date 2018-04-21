Kings' Kosta Koufos: Fine contributor off bench
Koufos registered 6.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 71 games with the Kings during the 2017-18 season.
Koufos was a fine contributor off the bench this season as his final stat line indicates. The former first-round pick's best outing in 2017-18 came on Jan. 30 where he recorded a double-double of 17 points and 17 rebounds. Koufos has a player option for the 2018-19 season with Sacramento and it's pretty likely that the 28-year-old will opt in.
