Kings' Kosta Koufos: Grabs 11 boards in Sunday's win
Koufos collected two points (1-3 FG), 11 rebounds, and two assists in 18 minutes during Sunday's 113-106 win over the Spurs.
Koufos has appeared in six straight games, and he hauled in a season high rebounding total in this one. The absences of Marvin Bagley (illness) and Harry Giles (thigh) resulted in Koufos being called upon to play his highest minute total since Dec. 17. If either of the aforementioned young big men are ready to return to the lineup for Tuesday's matchup versus the Rockets, Koufos will be unlikely to earn such a significant share of playing time.
