Kings' Kosta Koufos: Grabs 12 boards in spot start

Koufos recorded six points (3-6 FG), 12 rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Sunday's 113-98 loss to the Spurs.

With Willie Cauley-Stein (knee) out for at least two more games, Koufos could be a cheap option in DFS formats as he manages to be a great source of rebounds when he gets the opportunity. While Zach Randolph will also be involved, Koufos will come at a cheap price, but will largely be a non-factor when Cauley-Stein returns.