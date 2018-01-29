Kings' Kosta Koufos: Grabs 12 boards in spot start
Koufos recorded six points (3-6 FG), 12 rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Sunday's 113-98 loss to the Spurs.
With Willie Cauley-Stein (knee) out for at least two more games, Koufos could be a cheap option in DFS formats as he manages to be a great source of rebounds when he gets the opportunity. While Zach Randolph will also be involved, Koufos will come at a cheap price, but will largely be a non-factor when Cauley-Stein returns.
More News
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Picks up start Sunday•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Sitting out for rest Tuesday•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Will pick up spot start Monday•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Double-doubles in Thursday's loss•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Contributes off bench in win•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Returns to reserve role•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...