Kings' Kosta Koufos: Grabs eight boards in Friday's win

Koufos contributed four points (2-7 FG), eight rebounds, and two blocks in 15 minutes during Friday's 102-99 win over the Grizzlies.

Koufos played pretty well in this his first start of the season, albeit in limited minutes. The lineup change likely had more to do with matching the opponent's super-sized front line of Jaren Jackson and Marc Gasol than promoting Koufos. With that being said, he swatted a season high block total while matching his best rebounding effort of the campaign as well. Moreover, Koufos has hauled in at least eight boards in three of the last four contests.