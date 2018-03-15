Kings' Kosta Koufos: Headed back to bench role
Koufos will move back to the bench for Wednesday's matchup with the Heat, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Despite the return of Willie Cauley-Stein the last two games, the Kings have opted to keep Koufos in the top unit, though he's logged just 20 and 16 minutes, respectively. Koufos was essentially already seeing the backup center workload, so his return to the second unit Wednesday shouldn't drastically impact his playing time. The veteran big man has hit double-digit boards in four straight games, even when seeing limited minutes, but he doesn't provide much elsewhere across the box score and that limits his fantasy upside.
