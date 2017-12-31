Kings' Kosta Koufos: Joins starting lineup Sunday
Koufos will start at center Sunday against the Grizzlies, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Koufos will draw the start as the Kings continue to go with a carousal of starters in their frontcourt. The big man is averaging 5.2 points and 5.7 rebounds across 18.4 minutes so far this season.
More News
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Will move back to bench Tuesday•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Will start at center Sunday•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Draws start Saturday•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Scores season-high 16 off bench Monday•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Fills out stat sheet in loss•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...