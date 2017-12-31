Kings' Kosta Koufos: Joins starting lineup Sunday

Koufos will start at center Sunday against the Grizzlies, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Koufos will draw the start as the Kings continue to go with a carousal of starters in their frontcourt. The big man is averaging 5.2 points and 5.7 rebounds across 18.4 minutes so far this season.

