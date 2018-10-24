Kings' Kosta Koufos: Likely healthy by Friday, role uncertain
Koufos (hamstring) expects to be healthy for Friday's game against the Wizards, but is uncertain about his role, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports. According to Koufos, "They're going to go young," he said. "Whatever coach wants me to do, I'll be ready."
Koufos appeared in 71 games last year, averaging 6.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 19.6 minutes. However, it appears Koufos has some doubt that he'll reach those numbers this time around as the Kings deploy younger players.
More News
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...