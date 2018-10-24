Kings' Kosta Koufos: Likely healthy by Friday, role uncertain

Koufos (hamstring) expects to be healthy for Friday's game against the Wizards, but is uncertain about his role, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports. According to Koufos, "They're going to go young," he said. "Whatever coach wants me to do, I'll be ready."

Koufos appeared in 71 games last year, averaging 6.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 19.6 minutes. However, it appears Koufos has some doubt that he'll reach those numbers this time around as the Kings deploy younger players.