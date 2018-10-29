Kings' Kosta Koufos: Listed as probable Monday

Koufos (hamstring) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Heat, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Koufos looks poised to make his season debut after missing the first six games of the campaign with a hamstring injury. The big man averaged 6.7 points and 6.6 rebounds across 19.6 minutes last season, though his role remains uncertain at the moment.

