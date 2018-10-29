Kings' Kosta Koufos: Listed as probable Monday
Koufos (hamstring) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Heat, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Koufos looks poised to make his season debut after missing the first six games of the campaign with a hamstring injury. The big man averaged 6.7 points and 6.6 rebounds across 19.6 minutes last season, though his role remains uncertain at the moment.
More News
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...