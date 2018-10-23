Kings' Kosta Koufos: Out again Tuesday

Koufos (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.

Koufos is still nursing a right hamstring strain and is yet to make his 2018-19 debut. Since the big man remains without a clear timetable for a return, he will continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis until further notice.

