Kings' Kosta Koufos: Out Friday

Koufos (calf) is out Friday at Memphis, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Koufos will be absent for the second straight game due to calf soreness. The veteran just can't seem to say healthy right now, as he also missed the first six games of the year because of a hamstring injury. Teammate Harry Giles may likely see more minutes with Koufos out.

