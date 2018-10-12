Kings' Kosta Koufos: Out Friday
Koufos (hamstring) will not play in Friday's preseason finale against the Trail Blazers, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Koufos is working his way back from a right hamstring strain. Given that he has been sidelined for exhibition games, it is unclear exactly how serious the injury is. Thus, his status for for Wednesday's season opener against the Jazz is seemingly up in the air. Still, the Kings are expected to lean on their younger players this year, which does not bode well for Koufos' potential workload.
