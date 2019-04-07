Kings' Kosta Koufos: Out Sunday

Koufous (calf) is out for Sunday's game against New Orleans, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Koufos left Friday's contest against the Jazz early due to suffering a calf strain. As a result, the veteran center will be sidelined for Sunday's matchup. With one game remainining on the Kings' schedule, Koufos is averaging 3.7 points and 4.2 rebounds across 42 games played.

More News
Our Latest Stories