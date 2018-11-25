Kings' Kosta Koufos: Out Sunday
Koufos (calf) is out Sunday against Utah, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
This will be the sixth straight game in which Koufos will be absent, as he is still nursing a right calf strain. It's not exactly clear when the veteran will be back.
