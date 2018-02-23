Kings' Kosta Koufos: Out Thursday vs. Thunder
Koufos will not play in Thursday's game against Oklahoma City due to illness, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
It's unclear what the specifics of Koufos' illness are or how long he'll be out. Look for Zach Randolph and Skal Labissiere (shoulder) to get some extra minutes while Koufos is out. Looking ahead, Koufos' next chance to play will be on Saturday against the Lakers.
