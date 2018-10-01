Kings' Kosta Koufos: Out with strained hamstring
Koufos suffered a strained right hamstring and will be reevaluated in 10 days, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The injury apparently happened during Sunday's practice, and the Kings have preemptively ruled out the veteran for at least the next three preseason contests. He'll be evaluated again next week in advance of a back-to-back against the Jazz and Blazers on Oct. 11 and 12.
More News
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Will exercise player option•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Fine contributor off bench•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Scores 15 points in 14 minutes•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Starter-worthy production off bench Thursday•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Double-digit rebounds off bench•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Headed back to bench role•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...