Kings' Kosta Koufos: Out with strained hamstring

Koufos suffered a strained right hamstring and will be reevaluated in 10 days, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The injury apparently happened during Sunday's practice, and the Kings have preemptively ruled out the veteran for at least the next three preseason contests. He'll be evaluated again next week in advance of a back-to-back against the Jazz and Blazers on Oct. 11 and 12.

