Kings' Kosta Koufos: Picks up start Sunday
Koufos is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
With Willie Cauley-Stein (knee) and Skal Labissiere (shoulder) both ruled out for Sunday's contest, Koufos will enter the starting unit for his sixth start of the season. The veteran center drew a spot start Monday against the Hornets but logged only 17 minutes during that contest. Even in a starting spot, Koufos offers limited fantasy upside, as he's recorded just one double-double on the year and is averaging a meager 5.7 points per game.
