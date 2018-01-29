Kings' Kosta Koufos: Picks up start Sunday

Koufos is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

With Willie Cauley-Stein (knee) and Skal Labissiere (shoulder) both ruled out for Sunday's contest, Koufos will enter the starting unit for his sixth start of the season. The veteran center drew a spot start Monday against the Hornets but logged only 17 minutes during that contest. Even in a starting spot, Koufos offers limited fantasy upside, as he's recorded just one double-double on the year and is averaging a meager 5.7 points per game.