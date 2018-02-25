Kings' Kosta Koufos: Plays 14 minutes in return
Koufos (illness) registered six points (3-5 FG) and five rebounds across 14 minutes in Saturday's 113-108 loss to the Lakers.
The veteran big man had missed Thursday's contest versus the Thunder with an illness, but he logged a decent amount of playing time while coming off the bench. Koufos has enjoyed some success this season when running with the first unit, and he's rebounding at his best rate (6.2 per game) since the 2012-13 campaign. However, Willie Cauley-Stein's considerable development figures to keep Koufos relegated to a bench role for the balance of the campaign, barring injury to the former.
More News
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Questionable Saturday•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Out Thursday vs. Thunder•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Tallies 17 points, 17 boards in Tuesday's win•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Grabs 12 boards in spot start•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Picks up start Sunday•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...