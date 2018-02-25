Kings' Kosta Koufos: Plays 14 minutes in return

Koufos (illness) registered six points (3-5 FG) and five rebounds across 14 minutes in Saturday's 113-108 loss to the Lakers.

The veteran big man had missed Thursday's contest versus the Thunder with an illness, but he logged a decent amount of playing time while coming off the bench. Koufos has enjoyed some success this season when running with the first unit, and he's rebounding at his best rate (6.2 per game) since the 2012-13 campaign. However, Willie Cauley-Stein's considerable development figures to keep Koufos relegated to a bench role for the balance of the campaign, barring injury to the former.