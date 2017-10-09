Kings' Kosta Koufos: Plays 19 minutes off bench Sunday
Koufas recorded four points (2-4 FG), seven rebounds and one assist across 19 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Lakers.
Even though Koufas was coming off a Friday night where he was held out to rest, the Kings still limited the veteran's minutes off the bench Sunday, with Willie Cauley-Stein and Ska Labissiere handling center duties for the most part. Koufas is expected to play a similar reserve role this season with the Kings boasting two young, impressive talents in the frontcourt.
