Kings' Kosta Koufos: Questionable Saturday

Koufos (illness) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Lakers, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Koufos missed Thursday's game against the Thunder due to an illness, which has apparently persisted in some capacity into Saturday. If he's held out again, look for Zach Randolph and Skal Labissiere (shoulder), who is probable, to possibly see expanded roles once more.

