Kings' Kosta Koufos: Remains out Thursday

Koufos (calf) isn't available for Thursday's matchup against the Clippers, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Koufos is set to miss his eighth straight game due to a strained right calf, and it remains unclear as to when he might take the court again. His next chance to return will come Saturday against Indiana.

More News
Our Latest Stories