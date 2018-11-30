Kings' Kosta Koufos: Remains out Thursday
Koufos (calf) isn't available for Thursday's matchup against the Clippers, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Koufos is set to miss his eighth straight game due to a strained right calf, and it remains unclear as to when he might take the court again. His next chance to return will come Saturday against Indiana.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.