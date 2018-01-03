Kings' Kosta Koufos: Returns to reserve role
Koufos will come off the bench for Tuesday's tilt against the Hornets, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Koufos drew a start for Sunday's loss to the Grizzlies, but only saw 10 minutes on the court. The Kings shift their starting lineups on a night-to-night basis, so it is somwhat hard to find a rhyme or reason to their logic. Still, Koufos averages 13.9 minutes per game as a starter compared to 18.7 as a reserve, so he figures to see a heavier workload Tuesday.
More News
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Joins starting lineup Sunday•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Will move back to bench Tuesday•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Will start at center Sunday•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Draws start Saturday•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Scores season-high 16 off bench Monday•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.