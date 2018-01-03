Kings' Kosta Koufos: Returns to reserve role

Koufos will come off the bench for Tuesday's tilt against the Hornets, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Koufos drew a start for Sunday's loss to the Grizzlies, but only saw 10 minutes on the court. The Kings shift their starting lineups on a night-to-night basis, so it is somwhat hard to find a rhyme or reason to their logic. Still, Koufos averages 13.9 minutes per game as a starter compared to 18.7 as a reserve, so he figures to see a heavier workload Tuesday.