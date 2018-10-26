Kings' Kosta Koufos: Ruled out for Friday
Koufos (hamstring) is out Friday against the Wizards, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
It was expected earlier that Koufos would be healthy enough to play Friday, but the Kings will keep him out of tonight's game as the team isn't rushing back the veteran it appears. Koufos suffered the right hamstring strain in practice back on Sept. 30.
