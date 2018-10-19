Kings' Kosta Koufos: Ruled out for Friday

Koufos (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game at New Orleans, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

As was the case for the season opener, Koufos has been officially ruled out for the Kings' second game of the year Friday due to a right hamstring strain. The former Ohio State standout has been sidelined with the injury since Oct. 1 and it appears the Kings aren't rushing back the center anytime soon.