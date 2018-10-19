Kings' Kosta Koufos: Ruled out for Friday
Koufos (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game at New Orleans, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
As was the case for the season opener, Koufos has been officially ruled out for the Kings' second game of the year Friday due to a right hamstring strain. The former Ohio State standout has been sidelined with the injury since Oct. 1 and it appears the Kings aren't rushing back the center anytime soon.
More News
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...