Kings' Kosta Koufos: Ruled out Monday
Koufos will not play Monday against the Spurs due to a sore calf, Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Koufos dealt with a hamstring injury earlier in the season, but he's played double-digit minutes in each of the last seven games. It's unclear when, exactly, he picked up the calf issue, but the veteran will not be available Monday, meaning Marvin Bagley and Nemanja Bjelica could pick up a few additional minutes.
