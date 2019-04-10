Kings' Kosta Koufos: Ruled out Wednesday

Koufos (calf) will not play Wednesday against the Blazers.

Koufos will remain out for a second straight game to end the season as he deals with a calf strain. With Harry Giles shut down, the Kings will likely lean heavily on Marvin Bagley and Willie Cauley-Stein, while second-year big man Caleb Swanigan could also see some run in what's ultimately a meaningless game.