Kings' Kosta Koufos: Scoreless in return

Koufos had zero points (0-3 FG), seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 15 minutes of action Saturday against the Pacers.

The veteran didn't make much of an impact, but he returned to the court for the first time in more than three weeks after a calf injury sidelined him for eight games. Expect Koufos to continue to serve as a backup to Willie Cauley-Stein, though he's unlikely to see enough minutes to be fantasy-relevant.