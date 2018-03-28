Kings' Kosta Koufos: Scores 15 points in 14 minutes
Koufos tallied 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 FT), and seven rebounds in 14 minutes during Tuesday's 103-97 loss to Dallas.
Koufos only saw 14 minutes of action but was able to accumulate 15 points and seven rebounds. He is one of the stronger per minute producers in the league but he rarely sees enough playing time to warrant and standard league ownership. He could be fine as a rebounding streamer but he comes with some risk due to the rotation unpredictability.
More News
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Starter-worthy production off bench Thursday•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Double-digit rebounds off bench•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Headed back to bench role•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Double-doubles in Friday's win•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Strong showing in second straight start•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Snags seven boards in spot start•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...