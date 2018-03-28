Kings' Kosta Koufos: Scores 15 points in 14 minutes

Koufos tallied 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 FT), and seven rebounds in 14 minutes during Tuesday's 103-97 loss to Dallas.

Koufos only saw 14 minutes of action but was able to accumulate 15 points and seven rebounds. He is one of the stronger per minute producers in the league but he rarely sees enough playing time to warrant and standard league ownership. He could be fine as a rebounding streamer but he comes with some risk due to the rotation unpredictability.