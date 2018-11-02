Kings' Kosta Koufos: Scores eight points in Thursday's win
Koufos collected eight points (4-7 FG), four rebounds, one steal, and one block in 12 minutes during Thursday's 146-115 win over the Hawks.
Koufos made his season debut during Monday's win over the Heat, recording six points, four boards, and one steal in 12 minutes in that one before posting four points, five rebounds, one dime, and one block in 13 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Magic. Given the team's logjam down low, Koufos should not be expected to see his minutes increased barring significant frontcourt injuries.
