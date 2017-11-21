Kings' Kosta Koufos: Scores season-high 16 off bench Monday
Koufos scored 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding four rebounds, three blocks and a steal in 28 minutes off the bench during Monday's 114-98 loss to the Nuggets.
The Kings continue to shuffle their frontcourt around -- the current starting five featured Zach Randolph at center and Skal Labissiere at power forward -- and Koufos is starting to benefit, averaging 27.7 minutes over the last three games. He isn't yet turning that court time into consistent production, averaging only 10.0 points, 6.0 boards, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks over that stretch, but Monday's performance may be the beginning of a strong run for the veteran.
