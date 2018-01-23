Kings' Kosta Koufos: Sitting out for rest Tuesday

Koufos will sit out Monday's game against the Magic for rest, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 (KXTV) Sacramento reports.

The Kings will once again rest a few veterans, with Koufos and George Hill getting their turn on the sidelines Tuesday. With Koufos sidelined, look for guys like Zach Randolph (knee), Skal Labissiere (shoulder) and Willie Cauley-Stein to hold down the minutes at power forward and center. Koufos should be back in the lineup for Wednesday's tilt with the Heat.

