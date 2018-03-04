Kings' Kosta Koufos: Snags seven boards in spot start
Koufos recorded eight points (4-6 FG) seven rebounds, three assist and a blocked shot in 25 minutes during Saturday's 98-91 loss to the Jazz.
With Wille Cauley-Stein (back), Koufos stepped into the starting lineup and immediately. became an attractive DFS value pick. While he did enough to meet value in most formats, Koufos will return to a reserve role when Cauley-Stein returns to action.
