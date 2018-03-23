Kings' Kosta Koufos: Starter-worthy production off bench Thursday
Koufos collected 14 points (7-11 FG), 11 rebounds, three assists, four steals and four blocks across 32 minutes in Thursday's 105-90 win over the Hawks.
Starter Willie Cauley-Stein played just 19 minutes, leaving Koufos with a first-unit allotment of playing time. He took full advantage, posting his first double-double since March 11 and seventh double-digit rebounding effort of the month overall. While the unexpected scoring surge was certainly a welcome sight from a fantasy perspective, Koufos' offensive usage is difficult to trust on a night-to-night basis, as is his playing time when coming off the bench -- before Thursday's 32-minute workload, he'd logged minutes in the teens in four the previous five games.
More News
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Double-digit rebounds off bench•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Headed back to bench role•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Double-doubles in Friday's win•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Strong showing in second straight start•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Snags seven boards in spot start•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Starting at center•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...