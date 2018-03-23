Kings' Kosta Koufos: Starter-worthy production off bench Thursday

Koufos collected 14 points (7-11 FG), 11 rebounds, three assists, four steals and four blocks across 32 minutes in Thursday's 105-90 win over the Hawks.

Starter Willie Cauley-Stein played just 19 minutes, leaving Koufos with a first-unit allotment of playing time. He took full advantage, posting his first double-double since March 11 and seventh double-digit rebounding effort of the month overall. While the unexpected scoring surge was certainly a welcome sight from a fantasy perspective, Koufos' offensive usage is difficult to trust on a night-to-night basis, as is his playing time when coming off the bench -- before Thursday's 32-minute workload, he'd logged minutes in the teens in four the previous five games.