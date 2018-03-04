Kings' Kosta Koufos: Starting at center
Koufos will start at center Saturday in place of the injured Willie Cauley-Stein, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Cauley-Stein suffered the injury during Thursday's loss to the Nets, opening an opportunity for Koufos. However, it will likely be more than just Koufos getting minutes at center. Zach Randolph and Skal Labissiere are expected to play the pivot as well.
More News
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Plays 14 minutes in return•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Questionable Saturday•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Out Thursday vs. Thunder•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Tallies 17 points, 17 boards in Tuesday's win•
-
Kings' Kosta Koufos: Grabs 12 boards in spot start•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...