Kings' Kosta Koufos: Starting at center

Koufos will start at center Saturday in place of the injured Willie Cauley-Stein, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Cauley-Stein suffered the injury during Thursday's loss to the Nets, opening an opportunity for Koufos. However, it will likely be more than just Koufos getting minutes at center. Zach Randolph and Skal Labissiere are expected to play the pivot as well.